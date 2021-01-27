Durham County sheriff requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead made it clear this week: his employees must get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a memo sent to sheriff’s office employees.

On Wednesday, CBS 17 obtained a copy of the letter. In it, Birkhead wrote, “today was the last day for DCSO employees to get the COVID vaccine without having to schedule an appointment.”

“I am disappointed with the low compliance rate of employees taking advantage of this opportunity,” Birkhead added. “I feel I must remind you this is not an option — taking the vaccine is mandatory for all DCSO employees.”

Birkhead noted that employees could be disciplined if they don’t take it.

He also drove the point home by mentioning “losing loved ones and coworkers to COVID.”

Birkhead added, “arrestees and people showing up for court who were asymptomatic” later tested positive.

“I think it makes sense for such ruling, specifically with the sheriff’s department. They are role models at the end of the day in terms of people that protect us to make the right decisions,” said Durham resident Shyam Pradheep.

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, employers can require employees to get the vaccine. There are some accommodation exceptions for religious beliefs or disabilities.

“I would be in support of everyone in the office getting the vaccine and making everyone safe at work,” said Vincent Gauthier, who is also a Durham resident.

CBS 17 reached out to Birkhead a for comment on Wednesday, but was told he was “unavailable.”

Birkhead wrote in the letter that they are meeting with employees who signed an exemption so they can accommodate.

The North Carolina Sheriff’s Association said it sent out information to sheriff’s offices statewide with information regarding mandatory vaccinations.