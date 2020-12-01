Durham County sheriff’s lieutenant died from COVID-19 complications, death certificate shows

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its retired lieutenants who recently died of COVID-19 complications, his death certificate shows.
Lt. Terry Sampson, 60, who retired from the agency in August 2018 after 28 years of service, died on Nov. 14.
A death certificate shows that COVID-19 was an underlying cause of his death, along with pneumonia. The immediate cause of death was listed as acute hypercapnic and hypoxemic respiratory failure.
Sampson returned to the agency part-time in 2019 to assist in completing background checks for incoming detention and law enforcement recruits.
