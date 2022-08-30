DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Durham Monday night.

On Monday at approximately 9:30 p.m., detectives from the sheriff’s office were called to the 1200 block of Junction Road to conduct a death investigation.

The victim was identified as Ralph Anthony Logner II, 52, of Durham.

The investigation remains ongoing as the office of the Medical Examiner works to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said this is an isolated incident and not a threat to the public.

Anyone with information should contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880.