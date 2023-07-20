DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they will increase starting pays for detention officers and deputies.

The new starting salaries for uncertified applicants are:

Deputy sheriff: $52,504

Detention officer: $52,504

The new starting salaries for certified applicants are:

Deputy sheriff: $55,500

Detention officer: $55,500

“We continue to search for the best and brightest to “Join The Team” to work with us at the Sheriff’s Office,” said Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead.

“These salary increases, and other incentives, are a significant step in the right direction to encourage those looking to start a career in law enforcement and corrections, while helping us fill vacancies and retain dedicated and skilled officers in Durham County,” Birkhead added.

In addition to increased salaries, Durham county also offers a $6,000 signing bonus for certified deputy sheriff and detention officer new hires that remain with the sheriff’s office for two years.

The sheriff’s office said additional incentives are available for previous military service, college degrees and fluency in a foreign language.