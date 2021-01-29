Durham County Sheriff’s Office increasing patrols due to street racing complaints

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said they’ll be increasing patrols this weekend after receiving multiple complaints about street racing.

The sheriff’s office said they receive complaints about loud, late-night car meet-ups every week and it’s increased overtime since this past summer and fall.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said the noise isn’t the only issue.

“This activity is not only illegal but obviously dangerous. We are committed to getting a handle on this reckless behavior and will hold those individuals accountable,” he said.

Birkhead also mentioned that these races could be in violation of the governor’s executive order.

“There is also the potential infraction of the modified stay-at-home order from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Executive Order 181) as well as the outdoor mass gathering limit of 50 people (Executive Order 176),” he said. “Both state restrictions remain in place through at least Feb. 28, 2021, and will be enforced.”

If someone is caught participating in a street race, the sheriff’s office can seize the person’s vehicle. If convicted, the vehicle can be sold at auction and the driver can have their license suspended.