Durham County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of Senior Detention Officer Alexander Pettiway

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is morning the loss of one of it’s own.

Sheriff’s Office officials say Senior Detention Officer Alexander Pettiway passed away on Friday.

Officials say Pettiway joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1996 and during that time he worked to train and mentor new detention officers, helping to shape the field training program.

In a letter to staff, Major Cynthia Kornegay of the detention center said “To say he will be missed does not do justice to what any of us are feeling at this moment. Officer Pettiway was a unique, gentle soul and loved by us all.”

“Losing a member of our Sheriff’s Office family is never something you are prepared for,” said Sheriff Clarence Birkhead. “We will come together to support each other and Senior Officer Pettiway’s family as they deal with this great loss”

