Durham County Sheriff’s Office reveals new ‘ghost’ car

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office revealed the newest edition to its fleet on Wednesday – a “ghost” car.
The new patrol vehicle will be utilized by the sheriff’s office’s community policing and traffic unit.
The sheriff’s office said it has low-profile graphics.
“You’ll never see it coming, especially at night,” the sheriff’s office said. “Make sure you’re not speeding, wear your seatbelt, and stay sober behind the wheel.”
