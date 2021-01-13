Durham County Sheriff’s Office reveals new ‘ghost’ car

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office revealed the newest edition to its fleet on Wednesday – a “ghost” car.

The new patrol vehicle will be utilized by the sheriff’s office’s community policing and traffic unit.

The sheriff’s office said it has low-profile graphics.

“You’ll never see it coming, especially at night,” the sheriff’s office said. “Make sure you’re not speeding, wear your seatbelt, and stay sober behind the wheel.”