DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office will have a table at the Durham County job fair on Aug. 31.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at two different locations.

The first location is at the Durham North Regional Library at 221 Milton Rd. The second location is at the Durham South Regional Library at 4505 South Alston Ave.

The Sheriff’s Office will have tables set up at both locations. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for deputies and detention officers.

