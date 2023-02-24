DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A solid waste convenience site in Durham County is closed after a single-vehicle wreck damaged it Thursday evening.

The Parkwood Convenience Site at 5928 N.C. Highway 55 should reopen by March 3, the county said Friday. County staff are working with several contractors to repair the damages.

In the meantime, residents of the unincorporated part of the county needing to use that site can visit the Redwood Convenience Site at 100 Electra Road, or the Northern Durham Convenience Center at 11894 N. Roxboro Road.

For more information on the Solid Waste, Recycling and Litter Control Division of Durham County General Services, click here or call 919-560-0433.