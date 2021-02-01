Durham County to get double the COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, but won’t reopen scheduling yet

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Department of Public Health stopped scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments last week because they said they did not have doses, but this week the county is set to get double the doses they expected to receive from the state.

According to information CBS 17 obtained from the Wake County Health Department, Durham County is set to receive 1,300 first doses of the Moderna vaccine this week from the state.

That’s more than double the 600 first doses Durham County health officials expected to receive this week.

CBS 17 reached out to the Durham County Department of Public Health multiple times on Monday to find out what they plan to do with the extra doses and if they plan to start scheduling appointments again.

In an email sent late Monday by a spokeswoman with the Durham County Department of Public Health, she said there were no plans to reopen scheduling at this time.

“These additional 700 doses (beyond the 600 baseline doses guaranteed) have not yet been guaranteed. We do not intend to reopen our scheduling process at this time, but plan to utilize our waitlist if additional doses become available,” said Alecia Smith, spokeswoman for the county health department.

Durham County health officials have also not released any new information about mass vaccination clinic that will open somewhere in Durham County this month.

Last week, Durham County health officials said in a news release the mass clinic will be open seven days a week by appointment only and it is expected to administer 17,000 COVID-19 doses per week.

In the same email sent late Monday, Smith said the mass vaccination site is a separate initiative being organized by the state.

“All vaccination supply and logistical information is being managed at the state level at this time,” Smith said.

Carol Linden lives in Durham and she has been trying to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine with the Durham County Health Department for weeks.

“You just can’t get through the phone line,” Linden said.

Now that appointments are paused, Linden said she will have to wait even longer.

“Friends of mine here in Durham County have been calling other counties and getting through and going to other counties to get the shot,” Linden said.

Linden said she is holding out for the mass vaccination site to open in Durham and she is hoping to be able to make an appointment to get her vaccine there once they become available.

“The more of us who are vaccinated, we can lower the death rates,” Linden said. “I’m all about getting everybody vaccinated as soon as we can.”