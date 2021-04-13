Durham County to pause J&J vaccine use, but move will not impact schedule or appointments

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday afternoon officials would pause administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The pause comes as a rare type of blood clotting is being investigated among six people out of 6.8 million people who have received the J&J vaccine.

“We recognize that these safety concerns are extremely rare, but out of an abundance of caution, we’ve made the decision to temporarily halt administering these vaccines at our site at this time,” Durham County Department of Public Health director Rod Jenkins said in a news release.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets.

All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

In Durham County, Jenkins said the pause would not impact any upcoming appointments.

“All planned or previously scheduled vaccination appointments will be honored, and we will offer doses of Pfizer or Moderna,” said Jenkins.