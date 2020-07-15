Durham County wants to hear from you about the 2020 early voting plan

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Board of Elections is expected to meet next week to discuss the county’s early voting plan for this year – and they want your thoughts.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election will begin Thursday, Oct. 15 and end Saturday, Oct. 31.
The board of elections is expected to meet on July 23 to go over the plan. Officials want the public’s input about what they want to see in the early voting plan.
To let the board know your thoughts, click here for the Public Comment Survey. The public comment period is open until July 21 at 11:59 p.m.
According to a release from the board, “The plan proposed by staff is the most robust early voting plan adopted for Durham County since the implementation of early voting.”
For questions, contact the Durham County Board of Elections at 919-560-0700, email them at elections@dconc.gov, and/or visit their website at www.dcovotes.com.
