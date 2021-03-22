Power restored to more than 700 after Durham crash resulted in outages for 840 customers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 800 Duke Energy customers were without power Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, police said.

According to authorities, a 911 call was received regarding the crash on Liberty Street at Driver Street at around 5 a.m.

The crash knocked out power on Liberty Street from Guthrie Avenue and Alston Avenue, police said.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared and the power pole is fixed.

At its peak, 840 customers were without power. As of 8:40 a.m., 135 total customers remained without power. The estimated time of restoration for power for the remaining customers is 3 p.m., according to Duke Energy.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the crash or if any charges will be filed.