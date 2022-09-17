DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.

Officials said some of the water may be discolored, but it is safe to drink.

In addition to Saturday’s work, officials said crews will be working at 7 a.m. on Sunday to repair the water main at the intersection of Queen and Liberty streets.

Officials said one lane of Liberty Street will be closed while crews repair the water system.

It is unknown how long the repairs will take.

If you water is discolored, call the after hours emergency hour at 919-560-4344.