DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham cyclist has died following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police say a bicyclist was struck by a gray or silver 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta in the 2300 block of Guess Road.

Officers later announced Omari Newsome, 33, was charged for felony hit and run with serious injury, felony conspiracy, driving while license suspended, failure to reduce speed and failure to stop at a steady red light.

Matthew Simpson, 40, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police said on Friday Simpson died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Newsome is still wanted and additional charges are pending.