DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For many cyclists, getting into a crash or falling off a bike is not uncommon.

Toby Falvo can remember some of those experiences.

“There’s always moments where it becomes really scary when you’re riding around cars,” he said.

But sometimes, those accidents are out of the riders’ hands.

This past summer, a Durham cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash. And Falvo knows someone who was recently injured when a car was parked in a bike lane.

“We have quite a few friends that have gotten hurt recently, and so we need to improve that in order for people to be able to commute around here,” Falvo said.

That’s why the nonprofit group called Bike Durham is calling on the city for help while recommending the repair of existing sidewalks and bringing curb ramps up to ADA standards.

“These are for everybody who has thought that they wanted to ride a bike, but felt like it’s not safe out there,” said Bike Durham Executive Director John Tallmadge.

The nonprofit is also asking Durham to fund a full-time employee who will lead a team in prioritizing the reduction of traffic deaths and serious injuries.

In 2017, the city adopted the Vision Zero program that aims to achieve those same goals.

“But they have not yet put the resources into being able to turn that into a lot of actionable strategies,” Tallmadge said.

CBS 17 reached out to every member of the city council for comment but did not hear back.

Bike Durham is also advocating converting existing bicycle lanes into protected lanes.

“We don’t want a one-street solution,” Tallmadge said. “We really want a network. And so let’s make a plan to deliver a network fast.”

Falvo agreed.

“If you bike your whole life, that’s going to happen to you so it’s only a matter of time,” Falvo said. “So the safer we can be about it, the better.”

Dozens of cyclists rode to Monday night’s Durham City Council meeting to advocate for additional safety measures on local streets.