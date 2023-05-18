DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cyclists silently filled the streets of Durham, riding for three people killed doing the same thing. The five mile Ride of Silence went through central Durham Wednesday night to remember the cyclists killed.

A driver hit Allison Simpson’s husband Matthew and drove off in July 2022.

Simpson described him as intelligent, funny, and a loving husband and father who wanted to be with his family all the time.

“It’s really rough,” Simpson said. “It’s hard to describe kind of the intense waves of emotion that we go through, and there’s a huge void without Matt.”

The ride also honored Cheryl Larobardier who was killed in December and the city’s Budget Director John Allore.

John Tallmadge is the Executive Director of Bike Durham, which organized the Ride of Silence.

“The emotion and the power of being together, in remembering people who have been killed, but also in doing something together, the feeling that we’re safe when we’re all together and that when we work together, we can make the changes we need,” Tallmadge said.

Tallmadge wants to see a network of protected bike lanes.

He’s encouraged by the City Manager’s proposed budget, which devotes more than $30 million to sidewalk improvements, bike facilities and bike route improvements.

It also funds a Vision Zero coordinator, something the group pushed for at council meetings.

“Which we think is a critical position to really put the focus on the changes to our streets, to make them safe for everybody,” Tallmadge said.

For Simpson, the focus on safety is also a way to keep her husband’s memory alive.

“I really want to try to turn my pain into something productive, and try to ensure that I can advocate and do everything I can so that this doesn’t happen again,” Simpson said.

Tallmadge said Matthew Simpson was the first cyclist to be killed in Durham since 2017. He said every year there’s about a dozen to two dozen people who are seriously injured.