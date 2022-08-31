DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been 469 shootings in Durham so far this year, data shows that shooting incidents are down this year compared to 2021.

According to the data, there were 495 shooting incidents as of August 13 in 2021. That means shootings are down five percent this year from last year.

The data also shows deadly shootings in Durham are down.

Durham police told CBS 17 so far this year 25 people have been shot and killed in Durham. That’s an 11 percent drop from the 28 people who had been shot and killed so far this year in 2021.

However, as shootings continue in Durham, this has some residents concerned for their safety.

On Tuesday, Durham police responded to at least three gunshot wounds in different parts of Durham; one of those shootings was a deadly homicide in broad daylight on Hillsborough Road.

At 6:15 p.m., Durham police said a man was shot in the parking lot behind the Cookout in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road.

Witnesses told CBS 17 the man came into a nearby tobacco shop for help.

Mohammad Jwaid works in a salon next door to the tobacco shop and he said he was there when the man came into the tobacco shop for help.

“The guy was beside me, he was alive and bleeding,” Jwaid said. “Then just a few minutes later he died. That’s what’s so scary.”

This was one of three shootings reported on Tuesday alone, according to Durham police.

At 1:30 p.m., Durham police said a man was shot in the 1400 block of New Castle Road in north Durham.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m., Durham police responded to the 1600 block of Morehead Avenue where police said a woman had been shot. She also sustained non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

While data shows shootings are down in Durham, many of the shootings reported have impacted innocent families and their homes and vehicles have been struck by stray bullets.

On Aug. 12, two people were shot at a tobacco store in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue during a drive-by shooting.

Multiple bullets struck the business with customers inside and several cars in the parking lot were struck by gunfire as well.

Daniel Roberts was in the store when the shooting happened, but thankfully he was not shot.

“I could feel the bullet come across my face,” Roberts said told CBS 17 earlier this month. “Luckily, God spared me, it wasn’t my time to go.”

CBS 17 reached out to all of the Durham City Council members on Wednesday for a comment on the recent shootings, but we are still waiting to hear back.

CBS 17 has reported that Durham police have implemented a violent crime initiative focused on addressing the problem with the recent shootings.

This initiative includes having the Crime Area Target Team (CATT), an 8 member team, working in high crime areas and conducing traffic stops, knock and talks and patrols.

In the first three months of this initiative, police said this team has processed 75 gun related charges and seized 64 weapons.

In addition to police, a group called the Reformers, that is a group of individuals who have been through the criminal justice system, are also conducting mediations in different parts of the city and working to de-escalate situations and prevent shootings.

Bull City United, Durham County’s violence interrupter program, is also made up of individuals with a history in the criminal justice system.

Bull City United has expanded from seven members to 25 members in the last year, and they have conducted more than 1,300 mediations in the last fiscal year, according to their most recent report.

But some people in the community have recently told CBS 17 they still do not feel safe because the shootings are continuing to happen.

“We just want to raise our kids and be safe,” Tara Parrish said, a mom who had two bullets hit her Cornwallis Road apartment during a deadly shooting earlier this month. “When you have to dive on your floor when a bullet can come through your window, there’s nothing safe about that.”