Durham deputy police chief retires after 27-year stint with department

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Congratulations are in order for Durham Deputy Police Chief Kevin Cates who retired Saturday after nearly three decades with the department.

Cates, who joined the Durham Police Department in April of 1994 most recently served as commander of Field Operations for the agency.

“Best wishes for a wonderful retirement,” a tweet from the department’s Twitter account read.

Recently, the department named Deputy Chief Shari Montgomery as interim police chief following the recent announcement that current Chief C.J. Davis is taking the top job in Memphis effective June 11.