Durham deputy shoots dog attacking another deputy; dog later euthanized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham deputy shot a dog that attacked another deputy Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division responded to a report of a stray dog near South Plum and Wabash streets. They found the animal nearby and used a catching pole to secure it, a news release said.

While restraining the first dog, a second dog from the same yard broke loose and attacked the first dog. The deputy attempted to fight off the second dog and was bitten multiple times on the leg.

A second deputy on scene shot the second dog, the release said.

Deputies made contact with the dog’s owner, who owned both the dogs. Both were surrendered.

The dog that was shot was taken in for emergency veterinary treatment and had to be euthanized, the release said.

The deputy attacked by the dog received treatment for injuries. The first dog suffered minor injuries and is in the custody of the Animal Protection Society of Durham.

The sheriff’s office said it will review the incident “and take any warranted action.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: