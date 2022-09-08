DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Developers in Durham are hoping to turn a downtown parking garage into the tallest building in the Bull City.

Since the 1980s the Durham Centre Parking Deck has been a fixture in Durham, but a developer has plans to redevelop the space and turn it into a multi-family tower.

“This is going to going to absolutely transform and be a game changer for the City of Durham,” said project Executive, Earl Guill.

The developer, Craig Davis Properties, is asking the city to purchase the parking garage currently on the property for $5 million.

“Our proposal is to actually purchase a city asset which is the deck and transform it into a project which would include some public parking, residential parking and 27 stories of market rate apartments,” said Guill.

As developers work to move forward, one concern is parking.

At Thursday’s meeting, the developer said the plan is to have 84 spaces for public parking daily, while 384 spaces will be available after normal business hours.

“There is significant public parking available. Admittedly it’s not directly across the street from the venues,” said Guill. “We believe that overtime the parking, public parking spacing is increasing and will continue to increase, it just might not be directly in front of the door of some of the venues.”

The developers say the building plans do not include affordable housing.

“We do have an affordable housing component. It will not be in our tower, but we will make an offer to contribute towards the affordable housing fund for the city of Durham.”

As for the next steps– the city plans to have public comment on the topic at a later date.

