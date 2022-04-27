DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A mixed-use development project on East Main Street in Durham is expected to impact traffic in the area beginning in mid-June.

The first phase of construction at 500 E. Main Street is scheduled to begin May 16 with completion expected in spring 2024.

People visiting the Durham County Human Services Building, located at 414 E. Main St. should plan for additional time upon arrival to reach their final destination once construction begins.

Once complete, the site is expected to feature 246 market-rate apartments and an 850-plus car parking deck with ground-level retail. Another 195 affordable housing units are planned for the second phase of the project that is looking to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

Additionally, the county said the northern part of the 500 E. Main St. parking lot will be closed and fenced off during construction. Sidewalks around the construction zone, such as Elizabeth, Main and Dillard Streets, will be closed.

Visitors to the Human Services Building will be able to enter using the Dillard Street entrance.

The southern portion of the 500 E. Main St. parking lot will remain open. The new entrance to the parking lot will be reachable on South Elizabeth Street. To enter the parking lot, travelers can enter down Ramseur Street, turn onto South Elizabeth Street and then turn left into the parking lot.