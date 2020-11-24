Durham doctor accused of inviting female patient to discuss test results, sexually assaulting her

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham doctor was accused of sexual assault after inviting a female patient he invited to a residence to “discuss her recent test results,” a news release said Tuesday.

Oscar Alberto Cornelio-Flores, 47, was arrested on an indictment that charged him with a second-degree forcible sexual offense, Durham police said.

The incident happened in September. Cornelio-Flores, who is a physician, is accused of inviting the female patient to a residence on Latitude Drive, where he then sexually assaulted her, the release said. Public records show Cornelio-Flores as having lived on Latitude Drive, but it wasn’t known if that was a former or current address.

Records show Cornelio-Flores as having worked at Avance Care locations in Durham on Martin Luther King Parkway, and in Raleigh on Ramble Way and Oberlin Road.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator A. Carter at 919-560-4440, ext. 29340.