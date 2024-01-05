DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than $1 million is being doled out to help support the homeless population in Durham. The City Council approved the funds this week.

It’s something that Russell Pierce at Housing for New Hope hasn’t seen before. He said throughout Durham, there are nearly 40 families who are currently living without any shelter at all.

“Families is one of the ones that’s grown the most over the last several years in terms of we weren’t seeing families for an extended period say sleeping in cars four years ago,” Pierce said.

On Tuesday, the council voted to provide funding for several local organizations that help find housing for homeless individuals and families.

Housing for New Hope is getting more than $870,000 for its rapid rehousing services.

“This enables us to support folks getting connected to housing quickly, provides rental supports for up to two years, and connects them to supportive services,” Pierce said.

Pierce also said that will help about 200 families every year. And the money comes from a mix of federal and local dollars.

Other organizations received funding that will help provide supportive services to people in permanent and emergency shelters.