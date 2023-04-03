Durham police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at a Dollar Tree. (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a man has died after an argument between two employees at the Dollar Tree on Glenn School Road resulted in gunfire.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, officers found a man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

After a preliminary investigation, police said that two employees had been arguing inside the Dollar Tree when one employee shot the other. The suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody for questioning, police said in an afternoon statement.

As the investigation remains active, police ask that anyone with information call Investigator C. Robinson at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29415 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.