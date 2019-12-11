Breaking News
SBI investigating Johnston County officer-involved shooting
Durham double shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon during a shooting along Commonwealth Street in Durham, police said.

One victim suffered non-life threatening injuries during the shooting at 415 Commonwealth Street.

The second victim, who walked into the Durham Medical Center emergency, is suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

Suspect information was not immediately available.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

