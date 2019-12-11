DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon during a shooting along Commonwealth Street in Durham, police said.
One victim suffered non-life threatening injuries during the shooting at 415 Commonwealth Street.
The second victim, who walked into the Durham Medical Center emergency, is suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.
Suspect information was not immediately available.
An investigation into the shooting is underway.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Durham double shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries, police say
- A bill would require schoolchildren to be taught cursive handwriting
- Child OK after being hit by vehicle at Raleigh elementary school
- Man displays swastika sign in yard across from elementary school
- Disney-inspired Christmas lights display in Texas goes viral