Durham double shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon during a shooting along Commonwealth Street in Durham, police said.

One victim suffered non-life threatening injuries during the shooting at 415 Commonwealth Street.

The second victim, who walked into the Durham Medical Center emergency, is suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

Suspect information was not immediately available.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

