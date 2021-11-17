Durham driver cited in crash that killed Raleigh good Samaritan

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have issued citations in relation to a Nov. 7 traffic incident that left a 29-year-old Raleigh woman dead.

The initial crash occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Miami Boulevard.

Makala Mcclees of Roxboro was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox when she pulled out of a parking lot in the 4300 block of South Miami Boulevard.

Mcclees’ vehicle collided with a 2018 Nissan Maxima going southbound on South Miami Boulevard, police said.

Officials said the collision caused the Chevrolet Equinox to rotate and flip onto its right side, coming to rest in the far left northbound lane of South Miami Boulevard.

Once the initial collision happened, Jasmine Harbison, 29, of Raleigh, and her boyfriend pulled over to help the people in the Equinox.

According to Durham police, a short time later, a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling in the far left northbound lane of South Miami Boulevard when the SUV struck Harbison, who was standing on the left side of the overturned vehicle.

Harbison died at the scene. The other individuals involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Mcclees has been cited for driving while impaired, making an unsafe movement and failure to yield the right of way.

Alicia Cagle of Durham, the driver of the 2010 Chevrolet Equinox that struck Harbison, was cited for misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

At the time of the incident, Durham police said alcohol and speed were believed to be factors in the initial collision and not believed to be a factor in the fatal collision, according to investigators.