Durham drivers raise concerns about ATV riders blocking traffic, driving on city streets

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Some viewers in Durham are voicing their concerns about larger groups of ATV riders driving on public roads, as they say some are blocking traffic and driving recklessly on city streets.

One viewer sent CBS 17 a video of a large cluster of ATV riders blocking multiple lanes of traffic on Duke Street near Murray Avenue on Sunday night about 6:30 p.m.

The viewer said traffic was blocked for at least 20 minutes before drivers could start getting through.

Pamela Andrews sent CBS 17 a video of an ATV rider that had just passed the vehicle she was riding in on Cheek Road near Burton Road back in July.

The video shows the rider then go and pass the car in front of Andrews in a “no passing zone.”

“My heart started racing,” Andrews said. “I felt like at any point she was going to get hit head-on and all the vehicles would’ve been thrown in our lane.”

Andrews said she’s seen more and more ATVs on public roads over the last six months.

“We’re seeing more clusters of them, every week,” Andrews said.

In North Carolina, it’s against the law to drive an ATV on public roads, except for when the rider is crossing the street on one.

Andrews said she’s called the Sheriff’s Office to report this, but she said she didn’t get a response.

She said since these ATVs are not covered by insurance, she’s concerned about what will happen if there’s a crash.

“Who’s going to pay for all the fees to put your car back together, or even worse, for someone’s life to be lost,” Andrews said. “When people are in fear of being hit head-on as the ATVs are zigzagging through traffic, it’s just not acceptable.”

CBS 17 remailed these videos of the ATV riders to both the Durham Police Department and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

We asked these agencies what they are doing to address this, but we have not heard back.

Andrews said she just hopes something is done about this soon before someone is hurt or killed.

“We need to at least identify some of the people, talk to them, and give them other alternatives,” Andrews said. “I know riding them can be fun, but we also have to do it in a safe way. Safety is a big issue, and we have to look at that.”