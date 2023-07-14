DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham brothers have been charged in a shooting that killed two people and injured two others just one month into 2023, police said Friday.

The shooting took place just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 4100 block of Sudbury Road, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

Jason Epps, 34, of Durham died at the scene. Terence Kimble, 58, of Durham, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Two other male victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deonte Devon Percell, 28, and Dominique La’Ron Percell, 27, who are brothers and both of Durham are under arrest in the killings, police said.

They are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, the news release said.

Deonte Percell has been arrested and booked in the Durham County Jail without bond. Dominique Percell is currently incarcerated in another county and warrant service is pending.