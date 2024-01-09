DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in four Durham armed robberies and might be involved in four others, police said Tuesday afternoon.

The armed robberies took place in recent weeks — with four others right around Christmas between December 17 and January 4, according to a Tuesday news release from Durham Police Department.

“Based on our investigation, it appears the two suspects did not act alone and we anticipate charging additional suspects,” Durham police said.

Michael Covarrubias, 20, and Edwin Maldonado, 19, both of Durham, have each been charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

Covarrubias and Maldonado are being held in the Durham County Jail on a $150,000 secured bond.