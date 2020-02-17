Durham duo sentenced in Orange County home invasion and attack on elderly couple

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham men pleaded guilty last week in an Orange County home invasion case from 2018 in which an elderly couple was brutally beaten — and the husband was shot, officials say.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2018, at a home off Lucas Farm Road near Chapel Hill, officials said.

The husband told investigators the sound of his wife screaming woke him up. When he went to help her, he said she was being attacked by two men.

The husband was shot in the hand during the attack, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jason O’Neal Brown, 38, and Jodeci Mustaffa Gaddy, 27, were charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Brown will serve 30 to 40 years in prison and Gaddy will serve 20 to 28 years for the Orange County crimes.

The duo also confessed in a similar home invasion case in Person County, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“Items stolen in that case included a financial card. The men were identified on security footage using that card at a bank near Northgate Mall,” the news release said.

Brown and Gaddy have not been sentenced in the Person County case.

“We all deserve to feel safe in our homes while we sleep, and this crime robbed the couple of that security. They have worked hard to recover, not only physically, but also to cope with and overcome the mental trauma,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in the news release.

