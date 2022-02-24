DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The cold weather couldn’t keep dozens of educators, parents, and community members in Durham from gathering Thursday.

The goal was to put school leaders in the hot seat.

“We need relief right now so that career educators can stay in Durham,” said Symone Kiddoo, a social worker within Durham Public Schools.

The Durham Association of Educators is behind this effort. The group organized a rally in front of the Durham Public Schools Central Services building.

It said this is something that has been building up for the past couple of years.

DAE also started a petition with a list of demands.

“A $5,000 retention cost of living bonuses from federal ESSER funds,” said Michelle Burton, DAE’s president.

The demands include a $5,000 bonus, a plan for COVID-related short staffing, recruiting more subs and volunteers, and adding teacher workdays.

“If we love and respect our teachers as we say. We know we must put forth action to retain the best of the best,” said DPS parent Monica Davis.

Inside, DPS school board members heard from concerned students, parents, and teachers face-to-face.

Aside from voting to keep the current mask mandate in place, board members had an in-depth discussion when it comes to increasing wages.

They discussed possible ways to make it happen and the hurdles the district faces.

This comes a little more than a year after the district leaders bumped up the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

“We are not going to be able to hold folks with just the goodwill in their hearts,” said Natalie Beyer, DPS school board member.

DPS superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga said there will be a study done when it comes to increasing pay.

He said a proposal by next month and a possible plan by the end of the year.