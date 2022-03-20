DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the last several years, feeding families in need has been a labor of love for Turquoise LeJeune Parker.

“2019 we did three schools. 2020, five schools. 2021 we did 12 schools and this year we were able to do it again for spring break, but again for 12 schools,” stated Parker.

Parker is the media coordinator at Lakewood Elementary School in Durham.

WNCN photo/Nick Sturdivant

What she’s referring to is her “foodraiser.”

Its sole mission is to make sure families don’t go hungry during winter and spring breaks.

Friday, Parker along with volunteers sorted, packed, and loaded up bags of food to send to more than 5,000 students across 12 schools within Durham Public Schools.

“I’m blown away at how much we can do when we are in this together. That this something now that benefits so many people. We never know what folks are experiencing,” Parker said.

We caught up with Parker back in December. At the time, she was able to buy $100,000 worth of groceries at Costco to help feed 5,000 students in DPS through the winter break.

Her story went viral.

This time, Parker said she hopes families can hold on to as much money as they can.

“Especially in a time where gas is like through the roof and getting to the food bank is a difficult thing. It’s going to a school [and] coming home with your child. A place you know your child is going to go. Peace of mind,” mentioned Parker.

$46,000 was also raised for the foodraiser. Go Go Squeez donated more than 5,000 pouches of healthy snacks.