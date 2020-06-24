Durham elderly couple billed for more than 68,000 gallons of water

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly couple from Durham was billed nearly $1,000 after the city said they used 68,000 gallons of water for the month of April.

Leonard and Nancy Watkins were out of town for several months when they received a bill for $955 from the Durham Department of Water Management that said 68,150 gallons of water had been used at their Durham home.

Nancy Watkins said she was shocked because their bills are typically between $15 and $20 when they are not home.

“I said ‘there’s got to be something wrong with this bill,’” Watkins said.

Watkins said they called the city and officials told them to check for a leak.

After looking for leaks both inside and outside their home, she said there was no sign that 68,000 gallons of water came from the house. She said that amount of water is well over the amount it takes to fill up a swimming pool.

For the month of May, their bill was only $15.

“It’s just inconceivable that this kind of bill could be sent out,” Watkins said.

CBS 17 reached out to the City of Durham’s Department of Water Management to get answers.

A city spokesperson said their records do not show any error in billing.

However, the city said they are still investigating.

If the city does find they made a mistake, a city spokesperson said they will adjust the Watkins’ water bill.

The Watkins’ said they are hoping they will not be forced to pay this high bill.

“I just hope that we can get it straightened out,” Watkins said. “We’re retired, so we don’t have a lot of expendable cash.”

City officials said on Wednesday they have not received any recent complaints from any other water customers about high water bills.

If Durham water customers need to report a problem with their water bill, they can contact the city’s staff through Durham One Call online or at 919-560-1200.