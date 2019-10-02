Durham elementary school bus involved in crash with police car

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A school bus with Durham elementary school students on board was involved in a collision with a police car Wednesday afternoon, according to Durham Public Schools spokesperson Chip Sudderth.
There were 25 students from Burton and Harris elementary schools on board. About five students suffered minor injuries, and the driver reported some shoulder pain.
Neither students nor the driver were transported to the hospital, Sudderth said. Durham police said the police officer involved was transported to the hospital, but was treated and released by 6 p.m.
The collision happened near Taylor and North Elm streets.
