Durham elementary school closed for 2 days due to probable case of COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools has learned of a probable positive case of COVID-19 in an elementary school employee and has decided to close the building for two days.

School officials say the employee works DPS Learning Center operating at W.G. Pearson Elementary School.

The Durham County Department of Public Health and DPS say they are identifying individuals who may have come into close contact with the employee, and the health department will reach out to those individuals or, in the case of students, their parents or guardians, to provide guidance on whether they should self-isolate or undergo COVID-19 testing.

Officials say DPS Learning Centers are thoroughly disinfected daily. The W.G. Pearson Learning Center will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

All visitors, staff, and students at DPS facilities and Learning Centers are screened upon entry and required to wear face coverings.

No other information about the employee was released.