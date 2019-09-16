Durham elementary school evacuated after water line cut

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham elementary school was evacuated Monday morning after a water line to the school was cut.

Children from Eastway Elementary can be picked up starting at 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from Durham school officials.

School buses evacuated the students and staff to the Holton Career and Resource Center at 401 North Driver St., the news release said.

The pickup site will be the auditorium entrance.

“If parents are unable to pick up their child, buses we will bring their child home at the regular dismissal time,” the news release said.

Officials said meals would be provided to all students.

The water line was cut during construction on Alston Avenue.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now