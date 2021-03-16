Durham elementary school students test positive for COVID-19, 3 classrooms go remote

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three classrooms at an elementary school in Durham have been shifted to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases among students, Durham Public Schools announced Tuesday.

According to spokesperson Chip Sudderth, two students at Southwest Elementary tested positive for COVID-19. Following both state and district safety protocols, three classrooms will now go remote for 10 days.

Students and staff who rode bus 185 on Monday afternoon are also being told to stay home for remote learning for 10 days.

The school district and the Durham County Department of Public Health are working together to reach out to anyone who may have come into contact with the students, Sudderth said.

Sudderth said that because of “health, employment, and educational privacy laws, we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 should call the Durham County Department of Public Health at (919) 635-8150.