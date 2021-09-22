Durham Emergency Rental Assistance Program on pause as $953,000 in funds remain

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Millions of dollars in emergency rental assistance has been distributed to Durham city and county residents, according to the Durham City-County Emergency Rental Assistance Program dashboard.

The county said more than 6,600 applications for assistance have been submitted since May, amounting to more than $7.5 million in funds.

As of Friday, the county reported there were another 3,000 applications pending and $953,000 remaining in funding from the city and county’s allocation. When that pot of money runs out, the county said they would pull from the Department of Social Services’ allocation. That department has $8.1 million in emergency funding available for Durham.

The city and county announced they would put a temporary pause on new applications after Oct. 4 in order to focus on open applications. The county said the pause would stay in place until the Department of Social Services determines there are enough funds to process those existing applications.

People with open applications can check their application status by clicking here. The same link can be used through Oct. 4 for people who are looking for assistance.