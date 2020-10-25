Durham event makes room for more outdoor dining at downtown businesses

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of restaurants enjoyed some extra business Saturday night thanks to an event centered around helping them stay afloat.

Dozens filled the streets of downtown Durham Saturday night in an area that was taking part in “The Streetery.”

The Streetery is a COVID-19 friendly event where the city closes some downtown streets to make space for extra outdoor seating at area restaurants.

Local restaurant owners and managers say they are thankful for the second chance.

“This is absolutely essential. Without something like The Streetery we weren’t sure that we would make it through November and now we’re confident that we’re gonna make it at least through the end of the year,” said Elizabeth Turnbull, co-owner of Copa.

While this event is one of many ways local restaurants are adapting during the pandemic, they’re preparing to have to adapt again.

“We recognize that the cold weather is coming and that it’s going to make dining outdoors a little more complicated. So we’ve purchased heaters and are encouraging people to bundle up. We recognize that we need something else to get us through until the next outdoor dining season,” said Turnbull.

The Streetery takes place weekend evenings in downtown Durham.