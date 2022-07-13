DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports they’ve been allocated more than 2,800 monkeypox vaccines.

Officials at the Durham County Department of Health have updated their criteria for vaccine eligibility. The criteria expands who is eligible for the vaccine.

Qualifications now include:

People who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox

Men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days in either a venue where monkeypox was present or in an area where the virus is spreading.

This list of places where monkeypox is present or spreading includes several countries in Europe and any U.S. state with 20 or more confirmed cases.

States with at least 20 cases include:

California

Washington, D.C

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Maryland

Massachusetts

New York

Pennsylvania

Texas

Virginia

People who believe they are eligible for the vaccine can call the DCoDPH resource line at 919-560-9217 to request vaccination if they meet at least one of the criteria.

The vaccine, Jynneos, may prevent monkeypox illness or lead to less severe symptoms in people recently exposed.

NCDHHS reported the state currently has 11 cases. Wake and Durham Counties each have at least one of those cases.

Monkeypox can be spread to anyone, but is largely being spread through intimate contact at this point. If you have an unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.

DCoDPH recommends keeping the rash covered, avoiding sex or being intimate with anyone until you have been evaluated by a medical provider.