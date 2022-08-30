DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of transportation leaders will spend the next few days in Durham learning about electric and more eco-friendly vehicles.

Organizers say more than 300 people will be attending the “Sustainability Fleet Technology Conference and Expo,” and they’re starting with pre-conference activities Tuesday. That includes seminars and ride and drives where people can test-drive EVs.

Things will really ramp up Wednesday as the fleet managers will learn about the newest EVs on the market and speakers will talk about what alternative fuel options are out there and how drivers can drive in a more sustainable way.

Organizers say they’re hoping these fleet managers will consider the energy source when they buy their next work vehicle.

“Is this the right size vehicle for what I’m doing, is there a more fuel efficient vehicle that I could be using, should I be using an electric vehicle or another sort of alternative fuel…what are my options? So we want people at those crucial decision points to be thinking about what all of their options are,” said Heather Brutz, director of N.C. State’s North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center.

This is being led by the NCDOT and the Clean Energy Technology Center. People can still sign up online or walk in and register if they’d like to attend.

