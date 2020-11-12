DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some families in the Bull City are still concerned for their safety even though city leaders laid out plans to combat violent crime on Thursday morning.

Kim Moore says more than a dozen bullets struck her home on September 30 after a drive by shooter rolled through her neighborhood near Chandler Road and Wake Forest Highway in Durham.

Moore, her husband, her son, and her 11-month-old grandson were all in the house when bullets flew through windows, walls and doors— just missing the family in the garage.

“My husband, Kevin, said ‘Get down,’ and so I got down with the baby,” Moore told us on October 2.

Thankfully no one was shot, but she said they are all lucky to be alive.

Since Sept. 30, more than 20 people have been shot and Moore said she is still fearful this could happen again.

“I still can’t believe shots came into the house,” Moore said. “Something more needs to be done, it’s unbelievable.

So far this year, there have been 823 shooting incidents, 274 people have been shot, and 24 of those individuals have died, according data from the Durham Police Department.

On Thursday morning, Durham Mayor Steve Schewel and Chief C.J. Davis held a press conference where they talked about steps the city is taking to fight gun violence.

“In recent months, the Durham Police Department has responded to an unusual increase in gun related crimes where community members have been directly or indirectly impacted,” Davis said.

City leaders said that COVID-19 has played a factor in the rise in crime and some gangs in the city are also to blame.

“They continue to recruit, they continuously have beefs in not just those groups, but in other groups in the city,” Davis said.

City leaders laid out four different things that they say need to be done to fight gun violence.

Firstly, Mayor Schewel said smart, effective policing is crucial and he said the Durham Police Department is already doing this through increased visibility and the creation of a centralized investigative unit.

“We have moved to having investigators working closer together to connect the various crimes that are being committed in the city,” Davis said.

Secondly, Schewel said the city needs more community resources such as after-school programs and internships for young people.

He is asking for private companies to step up and offer internship opportunities for young people.

He said city council is also close to approving the expansion of Durham County’s violence interrupter program, which is a group of mediators who work to prevent future shootings.

Schewel said that city staff is reviewing the violence interrupter expansion proposal with County staff right now, but there is no time frame for when the item will be voted on.

Third, Schewel called on state lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws.

And finally, he said the city also needs state legislators’ help with attacking root causes.

“Our state legislature has slashed funding for a mental health services over the past decade, as well as for drug treatment, and that causes violent crime,” Schewel said.

After hearing about the promises the City has made to curb gun violence, Moore said she still questions when and if the city will see any changes.

“I’m pretty sure, its not going to be long, maybe today, there’s going to be another shooting or something,” Moore said. “You’re talking about this, but when are you going to do it.”