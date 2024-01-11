DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three adults and three children are displaced from their home after their house caught on fire on Thursday, according to the Durham Fire Department.

According to fire officials, around 3 p.m. on Thursday, fire crews responded to the 1400 block of Humphrey Street due to a house fire.

Photo courtesy of Division Chief David Swain

Upon arrival, crews said fire was coming out from the side of the one-story, single-family home. A total of 33 firefighters put the fire out in about 10 minutes. Durham County EMS also assisted.

Three adults and a child escaped the home and were not hurt. Due to heavy fire and smoke damage in and outside of the home, three adults and three children have been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.