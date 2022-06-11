DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham family is still looking for answers in the killing of a teenage relative nearly two years ago.

Saturday, a few dozen people marched in memory of 15-year-old Michael Harris, who was shot in August 2020 at Seven Oaks apartments. He later died at the hospital.

Loved ones remember Michael Harris, who was called Lil’ Mike, as an outgoing teen and talented chef.

“Michael had a lot of people that loved him and had a lot of people that he touched whether it was through his laughter his jokiness, his food,” said sister Kenisha Pate.

Michael’s mother, Kenita Stubbs, said over the past two years there’s been little movement in the case of finding her son’s killer.

“I don’t want revenge, I don’t retaliation, I don’t want anyone hurt. I just want justice for my son,” Stubbs said.

Stubbs believes someone knows something about her son’s death. She’s calling on community members to come forward with information that could crack the case and give closure.

“And if we continue to let the community know that we’re not giving up they won’t give up on us,” Stubbs said.

Michael was one of 318 people shot in Durham in 2020 — that was an increase from 189 people shot in 2019, according to Durham police.

Last year, police reported 280 people were shot.

Family friend and organizer of the march, Maggie Lewis, invited Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal to the event for Michael. The mayor prayed with the family before the march.

“I wanted to come out here to be supportive of this family and of all families who have had a similar circumstance,” O’Neal said. “Every time a mother loses a child that is a club that nobody wants to be a part of. Nobody wants to bury their child especially when their life has been cut short by violence.”