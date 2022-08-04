DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A family was rescued off their balcony during an apartment fire, according to firefighters.

This happened around 3:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the apartment complex, they could se smoke and had the fire under control within five minutes.

A family of four people was rescued off their balcony, but there were no reported injuries, according to firefighters.

The fire damaged only one apartment unit.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.