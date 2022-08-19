DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and one child were taken to a hospital in Durham Friday night after police say the family crashed an SUV into their own apartment.

The driver of an SUV plowed into an apartment unit at about 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Shannon Road in Durham, a CBS 17 journalist at the scene said.

Police said a family member crashed a GMC SUV three feet into the home. Firefighters on the scene said it is unknown if the structure is stable following the crash damage.

Firefighters also said a dog remained in the crate inside the home but crews cannot get to the pet until the building is deemed safe.

There is currently no word on what caused the crash or the condition of the family.