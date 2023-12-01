DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim of the fatal stabbing Thursday on Queen Street has been identified as 41-year-old Alexander Bernard Jordan.

Around 7:14 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of Liberty and Queen streets. When officers arrived, they found Jordan suffering from stab wounds. EMS responded and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died, Durham police said.

On Friday, police released photos of a person who investigators believe may be connected to this stabbing.

If anyone recognizes him or have any information about this incident, please call Investigator D. Johnson at 919-560-4440 ext. 29541 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.