DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Police are seeking information from the public about a motorcycle hit-and-run crash on Friday night that left a father critically injured.

Andrew “Andy” Parks, 60, was riding his motorcycle home on Academy Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Boulevard on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by what witnesses said was a dark colored SUV, according to Durham Police.

WNCN photo/Crystal Price

Police are still investigating what caused the crash, but the driver of the SUV drove away.

Adam Parks, Andy Parks’ son, said his father is in critical condition and that almost all his father’s bones are broken. Adam’s family has confirmed that when the collision took place he was wearing a helmet.

“He’s got a skull fracture, a broken pelvis, and broken arms, but the brain injury is the most upsetting thing,” Parks said. “Because they don’t know what’s going to come back, like how much of him is going to be there when he wakes up. That’s the hardest thing is not having an answer.”

Durham Police said they are asking that if anyone has any information about the crash to contact them.

Investigators are also urging all drivers to stop if they’re in this situation, as you could help save that person’s life.

“It’s important no matter what you hit to stop,” said Investigator Joseph Colquitt with Durham Police.

“You might be in a little bit of trouble, but it’s a whole lot worse if you leave. The family may never get closure and justice may never be served,” added Colquitt.

Adam Parks also has a message for the driver who hit his dad.

“Everyone’s really devastated by this,” Parks said. “I want this person to turn themselves in. They’re making it worse by not turning themselves in.”

Anyone who may have information on this crash is asked to contact Investigator Colquitt at 919-560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.