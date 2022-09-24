DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.

Spence was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a firearm by felon

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Felony trafficking opium or heroin

Possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

Felony trafficking methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Spence has a court appearance on Oct. 3. He is being held in the Durham County Jail under no bond, according to the jail’s website.

Phillip Keith Spence (DCSO)

Items seized from Spence (DSCO)

Deputies are also investigating if Spence is also wanted in connection with other crimes in neighboring jurisdictions.